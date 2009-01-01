Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 RXT 260 overheating - Dealer can't figure out why #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Coventry, RI Age 39 Posts 1,036 2015 RXT 260 overheating - Dealer can't figure out why so, I have 13 days left of my seadoo warranty on my 2015 seadoo rxt 260. In april I bought my ski to Motorsports nation in Plainfield CT to be "summarized" they did the standard yearly service, I told them to look things over really well since at that time, my warranty was going to be up in 4 weeks-ish. they told me my coolant was a little low, topped it off but everything else looked good. so I get it home, I drive it for about 10 mins WOT in sport mode.. the thing goes in limp mode with temp warning. I shut it down. pop the seat and the engine is covered in coolant and there is steam everywhere....



I get it to the dealer. they hang onto it for 2 weeks... they pressurized it... filled it with water and dye.. ran it.. everything was perfect.. they think maybe the cap was loose. said everything seems perfect. I get it home.. I used it for a few short 1 min runs (I live on the water) just to get across the lake to a buddies house... ran it for about 30=50 mins total.. well yesterday, it happens AGAIN... randomly overheats after 10-12 mins of straight running... this time I check the cap first.. and its on correctly...



any ideas? why does this thing keep overheating??



289 hours on this machine. Current Rides



2015 SeaDoo RXT 260

2014 SeaDoo GTR 215

2012 Kawasaki Ultra LX

2011 Yamaha WaverRunner VXS

2007 Kawasaki STX 15F (SOLD)

2004 Kawasaki Ultra 150

1996 SeaDoo GSX 787cc (SOLD)

1996 Seadoo SP 720cc

1994 Seadoo SPI 580cc 73mph gps

1986 Kawasaki JS550

----

Restored 1967 Cessna 150G Airplane

2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn

2014 GMC Terrain

2003 Ram 2500 SLT

2006 Yamaha Wolverine 4x4

2005 Yamaha V-Star 1100 Silverado

20Ft DynaGlass 90 HP Johnson

10.5 Ft Bass Tender w/2.2Hp Merc Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules