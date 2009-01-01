so, I have 13 days left of my seadoo warranty on my 2015 seadoo rxt 260. In april I bought my ski to Motorsports nation in Plainfield CT to be "summarized" they did the standard yearly service, I told them to look things over really well since at that time, my warranty was going to be up in 4 weeks-ish. they told me my coolant was a little low, topped it off but everything else looked good. so I get it home, I drive it for about 10 mins WOT in sport mode.. the thing goes in limp mode with temp warning. I shut it down. pop the seat and the engine is covered in coolant and there is steam everywhere....
I get it to the dealer. they hang onto it for 2 weeks... they pressurized it... filled it with water and dye.. ran it.. everything was perfect.. they think maybe the cap was loose. said everything seems perfect. I get it home.. I used it for a few short 1 min runs (I live on the water) just to get across the lake to a buddies house... ran it for about 30=50 mins total.. well yesterday, it happens AGAIN... randomly overheats after 10-12 mins of straight running... this time I check the cap first.. and its on correctly...
any ideas? why does this thing keep overheating??
289 hours on this machine.