I need help to verify 750/800 stator test procedures
I recently participated in a thread with an ignition system problem, and
realized that Kawasaki did not include the stator exciter coil test procedures.
It made me remember that Kawasaki gave me an exciter coil and pick-up
coil test procedures back when I worked at PJS. I thought the test was
only for small pin engines, but I am not sure. It is possible that it may work
on big pins and some 800's.
After PJS, I worked mainly on Sea Doo's, Yamaha's, Kawasaki sit downs, Polaris,
and rarely any stand-ups. Most of these dealers back then (from 95' to 2004)
were selling 100+ sit downs per month, plus boats. So I didn't have much of an
opportunity to test these procedures after PJS.
So if you have time, will you try out the exciter coil and pick-up coil test procedures,
and perhaps we can make it easier to test Kawasaki stators in the future.
If it works out, I will write a tutorial on testing Kawasaki ignitions using these specs,
and the DIY peak voltage tester.