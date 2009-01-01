Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I need help to verify 750/800 stator test procedures #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 59 Posts 2,585 Blog Entries 6 I need help to verify 750/800 stator test procedures I recently participated in a thread with an ignition system problem, and

realized that Kawasaki did not include the stator exciter coil test procedures.



It made me remember that Kawasaki gave me an exciter coil and pick-up

coil test procedures back when I worked at PJS. I thought the test was

only for small pin engines, but I am not sure. It is possible that it may work

on big pins and some 800's.



After PJS, I worked mainly on Sea Doo's, Yamaha's, Kawasaki sit downs, Polaris,

and rarely any stand-ups. Most of these dealers back then (from 95' to 2004)

were selling 100+ sit downs per month, plus boats. So I didn't have much of an

opportunity to test these procedures after PJS.



So if you have time, will you try out the exciter coil and pick-up coil test procedures,

and perhaps we can make it easier to test Kawasaki stators in the future.



If it works out, I will write a tutorial on testing Kawasaki ignitions using these specs,

and the DIY peak voltage tester.





Bill M. Attached Files 750 Stator vac and ohm tests.pdf (301.6 KB, 1 views) Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:42 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules