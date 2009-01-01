hi all well i have this ski i just bought its a 1997 sl900 and i bought it not running, well after getting power to it i have found it only has 17.3 hours on the clock, well did some research and found there was no spark, well starting looking further to see if it had the updated stater well i think its the stock set up the flywheel looks new but did not take it apart, i pulled the CID to see if there was any number on the back and found the case on the back was cracked open well i pulled it the rest of the way open and it looks like one of the capacitors in it had blown up. has anyone had this happen to them ? ok well anyone know why something like this would have happen ? ok well i'm looking for one if anyone has any laying around thanks jon