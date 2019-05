Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB shims for Yamaha Superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 158 WTB shims for Yamaha Superjet Looking for a couple shims to finish up my square nose build.i could use a couple 1mm and a couple .5mm shims.these are the ones that go in between engine brackets and motor mounts. #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,965 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB shims for Yamaha Superjet Where in norcal are you? I have a bag of them and might have those sizes. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

