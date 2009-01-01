 ISO parts for sxr800
  Today, 09:36 PM
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    158

    ISO parts for sxr800

    I just picked up a 06 sxr800.it needs a few things.figured I would look here before I buy new.also on a budget as I just bought the ski.

    -front bumper.

    -turf kit/jettrim or stock rail caps.
    maybe pre cut turf for side rails.

    lmk if anyone has any of these parts.will update as I find other stuff it needs.
  Today, 09:54 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,033

    Re: ISO parts for sxr800

    I don’t have any of those but I do have a pole spring tensioner and aftermarket pole lock if interested

