ISO parts for sxr800
I just picked up a 06 sxr800.it needs a few things.figured I would look here before I buy new.also on a budget as I just bought the ski.
-front bumper.
-turf kit/jettrim or stock rail caps.
maybe pre cut turf for side rails.
lmk if anyone has any of these parts.will update as I find other stuff it needs.
Re: ISO parts for sxr800
I don’t have any of those but I do have a pole spring tensioner and aftermarket pole lock if interested
