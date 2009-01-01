Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO parts for sxr800 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 158 ISO parts for sxr800 I just picked up a 06 sxr800.it needs a few things.figured I would look here before I buy new.also on a budget as I just bought the ski.



-front bumper.



-turf kit/jettrim or stock rail caps.

maybe pre cut turf for side rails.



lmk if anyone has any of these parts.will update as I find other stuff it needs. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,033 Re: ISO parts for sxr800 I don’t have any of those but I do have a pole spring tensioner and aftermarket pole lock if interested

