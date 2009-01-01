|
97 XP starting issue
When I go to start it I just get a buzzing from the Ebox. Tried jumpering the solenoid and no change. Bad Cdi? Loose wire?
See video for sound. Any help is much appreciated.
-
Re: 97 XP starting issue
Bad battery /bad connection
