  Today, 05:15 PM #1
    DKess
    DKess is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    kirkland wa
    Posts
    23

    97 XP starting issue

    When I go to start it I just get a buzzing from the Ebox. Tried jumpering the solenoid and no change. Bad Cdi? Loose wire?

    See video for sound. Any help is much appreciated.
  Today, 05:27 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,461

    Re: 97 XP starting issue

    Bad battery /bad connection
