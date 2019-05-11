 factory pipe 650sx / x2
  Today, 04:49 PM #1
    cudaben
    factory pipe 650sx / x2

    here are 2 pipes and chambers.

    One is a Factory head pipe with a aluminum 650sx chamber, it appears to have been a 2 piece chamber but was welded up at some point in its life.
    The head pipe had oversized screws that had seized, they holes were welded up and are ready to be drilled and taped.

    Factory head pipe- 120 shipped
    650sx chamber - 270 shipped

    Both shipped for 350


    NYNJA head pipe, this thing has a massive inlet, somewhere in the 52+mm inlet size.
    Has the bottom hole welded shut- since it was impossible to adjust them anyways! This side had been ground down for some hull clearance on a GTX2 with a yamaha 701 and a 2" setback. No issues with the head pipe. the 2 screws were lost and i have 2 generic screws in there right now. They may work to close the ports off.
    225$ shipped

    Then there is the beautiful C4 chamber made by NYNJA. This has been cut and reworded to fit in a x2 with a 760. It fit in my x2 with a some work. It has aluminized car exhaust 2" welded onto the SS chamber and some less than gorgeous welds done. It does not leak and I did run it. The ski was a friggin rocket.
    175 $ shipped.
    or $375 shipped for the pair.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith
  Today, 06:03 PM #2
    PhilthyPhil
    Re: factory pipe 650sx / x2

    What brand is the 650sx chamber?i may be interested in that setup.
  Today, 06:08 PM #3
    js3000
    Re: factory pipe 650sx / x2

    Any hull mods required to run that c4 chamber? Other than removing the hood foam?
