Thread: Engine shims.

 Engine shims.
  Today, 04:40 PM #1
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,618

    Engine shims.

    WTB buy 6 washers/shims for a yamaha. The ones that go on behind the engine and midshaft couplers.

  Today, 04:45 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,582
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Engine shims.

    the bic C looking ones or smaller 550 style
  Today, 05:29 PM #3
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,618

    Re: Engine shims.

    These ones.

  Today, 06:07 PM #4
    superhumanjetski
    superhumanjetski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Grand Rapids
    Posts
    4

    Re: Engine shims.

