Aftermarket sponsons



I have a '96 Sea Doo GTi I'm rebuilding and wanted to know if anyone knows or has any experience with aftermarket sponsons being used on this type of ski. It currently has the OEM stock sponsons. But stock sponsons are, as most riders know, are very loose in turns and the preverbal "donut" is quite easily obtained.Which is not what I'm looking to do. Am also wanting to know if the ski will track better with aftermarket sponsons as I will tow a tube occasionally with family members and ride very rough water in the late afternoons in the ocean outside of the breakwater wall. I'm looking for any advice if I should switch the stock ones out for better ones. If you have any advice or have ridden a 3-seater equipped with aftermarket sponsons. Please post your experience here.



Thanks,



