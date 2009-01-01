Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 Seadoo XP engine backfire no start, new MPEM, HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Florida Posts 1 951 Seadoo XP engine backfire no start, new MPEM, HELP Long story short my Seadoo XP which stopped running after I ran the tank dry by accident one day, got gunked up, cleaned it out. Sat for a while, then I fried my MPEM. Replaced it, now the fly wheel is where it should be, the MPEM is good, somehow I am still having issues starting it. It will sometimes backfire and I have blown the rear exhaust hose twice now from backfires.



Anyone have advice on a fix? My jetski repair shop is fed up with trying to figure it out. (He's a good friend doing me a favor but is too busy)

