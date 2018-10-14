Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Waveblaster, Triple Mod (Please read entire add if Interested) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 40 Posts 333 1994 Waveblaster, Triple Mod (Please read entire add if Interested) $4000 - NO TRADES



This boat has been converted to run a triple Kawasaki setup. Currently, the boat has a triple 900cc Kawasaki powerplant. I pulled my TJ 1100 out for my new boat. This is ready to ride with title and current registration in hand.*Honestly, I think this is a great start for a GP boat on a budget which is how I started out with this one. You could swap out the 900, sell it and drop on an 1100 or, throw a set of carbs on this engine and wake her up! Or, keepnthe 900 as a backup or practice setup during off season.



What you are getting:



A V-mod hull, UMI steering and Kawasaki powered with a 900 stock triple. The engine has very low hours on a rebuild and is very reliable. Will also come with 2 Skat Trak impellers (stock pump). Boat has scratches, dings, gel coat damage and blemishes in paint as normal for a race boat. She does have modded hood strut kit but struts need replaced.



If you are interested. I will take photos of everything and text them to you so there are no surprises.



The following mods were done last season:



-Extreme throttle triple conversion kit with Rhass motor mounts

- (Brand new) ADA billet conversion midshaft couplers--non-setback

-Skat Trak stainless impeller, cut back 3mm (currently in boat)

-TBM throttle lever

-Pro watercraft racing (PWC) front sponsons

-PWC ride plate

-PWC hull extensions

-Worx 201 intake grate

-IPD rear exhaust outlet and tube

-Custom aluminum waterbox*

-Rear sponsons

-(Brand new) Jet Trim (McCluggage modded) seat and cover

- Tow Loop



Can crate/ship.*



Thanks,



Chris*

