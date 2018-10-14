 1994 Waveblaster, Triple Mod (Please read entire add if Interested)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #1
    Frikinski
    Frikinski is offline
    PWCToday Guru Frikinski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Central Valley, California
    Age
    40
    Posts
    333

    1994 Waveblaster, Triple Mod (Please read entire add if Interested)

    $4000 - NO TRADES

    This boat has been converted to run a triple Kawasaki setup. Currently, the boat has a triple 900cc Kawasaki powerplant. I pulled my TJ 1100 out for my new boat. This is ready to ride with title and current registration in hand.*Honestly, I think this is a great start for a GP boat on a budget which is how I started out with this one. You could swap out the 900, sell it and drop on an 1100 or, throw a set of carbs on this engine and wake her up! Or, keepnthe 900 as a backup or practice setup during off season.

    What you are getting:

    A V-mod hull, UMI steering and Kawasaki powered with a 900 stock triple. The engine has very low hours on a rebuild and is very reliable. Will also come with 2 Skat Trak impellers (stock pump). Boat has scratches, dings, gel coat damage and blemishes in paint as normal for a race boat. She does have modded hood strut kit but struts need replaced.

    If you are interested. I will take photos of everything and text them to you so there are no surprises.

    The following mods were done last season:

    -Extreme throttle triple conversion kit with Rhass motor mounts
    - (Brand new) ADA billet conversion midshaft couplers--non-setback
    -Skat Trak stainless impeller, cut back 3mm (currently in boat)
    -TBM throttle lever
    -Pro watercraft racing (PWC) front sponsons
    -PWC ride plate
    -PWC hull extensions
    -Worx 201 intake grate
    -IPD rear exhaust outlet and tube
    -Custom aluminum waterbox*
    -Rear sponsons
    -(Brand new) Jet Trim (McCluggage modded) seat and cover
    - Tow Loop

    Can crate/ship.*

    Thanks,

    Chris*
    20181124_145712.jpg
    20181022_163145.jpg
    20181014_171918.jpg
    20181014_172024.jpg
    20181124_145712.jpg
    Last edited by Frikinski; Yesterday at 10:11 PM.
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 