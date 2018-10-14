$4000 - NO TRADES
This boat has been converted to run a triple Kawasaki setup. Currently, the boat has a triple 900cc Kawasaki powerplant. I pulled my TJ 1100 out for my new boat. This is ready to ride with title and current registration in hand.*Honestly, I think this is a great start for a GP boat on a budget which is how I started out with this one. You could swap out the 900, sell it and drop on an 1100 or, throw a set of carbs on this engine and wake her up! Or, keepnthe 900 as a backup or practice setup during off season.
What you are getting:
A V-mod hull, UMI steering and Kawasaki powered with a 900 stock triple. The engine has very low hours on a rebuild and is very reliable. Will also come with 2 Skat Trak impellers (stock pump). Boat has scratches, dings, gel coat damage and blemishes in paint as normal for a race boat. She does have modded hood strut kit but struts need replaced.
If you are interested. I will take photos of everything and text them to you so there are no surprises.
The following mods were done last season:
-Extreme throttle triple conversion kit with Rhass motor mounts
- (Brand new) ADA billet conversion midshaft couplers--non-setback
-Skat Trak stainless impeller, cut back 3mm (currently in boat)
-TBM throttle lever
-Pro watercraft racing (PWC) front sponsons
-PWC ride plate
-PWC hull extensions
-Worx 201 intake grate
-IPD rear exhaust outlet and tube
-Custom aluminum waterbox*
-Rear sponsons
-(Brand new) Jet Trim (McCluggage modded) seat and cover
- Tow Loop
Can crate/ship.*
Thanks,
Chris*
