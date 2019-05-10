Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Replaced exhaust manifold - still have water in oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NJ Age 38 Posts 3 Replaced exhaust manifold - still have water in oil Last year, my 05 aquatrax was misfiring on cylinder #3. I replaced the spark plug and the problem went away and the ski ran great for about 20 minutes. Then, the ski lost power and would not rev above 3500 rpms (Not in limp home mode, just no power). I took the ski to a shop and was told the exhaust manifold was blown and needed to be replaced. The ski sat at the shop for 6 months waiting for the new exhaust manifold which was back ordered. I gave up and took the ski home.



This year, I was able to purchase a new exhaust manifold and replaced it myself. I changed the oil 3 times and the color of the oil is still gray and does appear to be clearing up. Anyone else replace there exhaust manifold and if so, how my times did you have to change the oil before it cleared up?



I can confirm that the exhaust manifold was in fact blown. I put a garden house in the exhaust port and water was coming out of the cooling water port.

Screen Shot 2019-05-10 at 7.21.11 PM.png



Before I replaced the exhaust manifold, I did a compression test and all cylinders were within 10 psi of each other. I also did a leakdown test and all the cylinders were losing about 10 -15 percent through the exhaust valves. There was no leakage between cylinders, into the crank or intake ports.



