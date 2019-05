Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FX-1 Pump swap parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 120 FX-1 Pump swap parts Going to attempt a Kawi650 pump in one of my FX-1's

Lookingfor 900 or 1100 zxi drive shaft and a Kawasaki 650 impeller.



Don’tknow much about this stuff but preferably an impeller that helps with acceleration,not worried about top speed much.

Let meknow what you’ve got



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules