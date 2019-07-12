Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Products BOW Series - The Lake Elsinore Open July 13 & 14 La Laguna Resort #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 784 Hot Products BOW Series - The Lake Elsinore Open July 13 & 14 La Laguna Resort The Hot Products "Best of the West Series" Rounds 4 & 5

The Lake Elsinore Open of Water X

July 13 & 14, 2019

Presented by:

Jettrim, Impros, Hydro-Turf, Jet Re-Nu, Bomber Eyewear, Jettribe, Blowsion, Works H20, Kawasaki, Oakley, IPD Graphics, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts T.C. Freeride, Pro Watercraft, Rivera Trucking, Skat-Trak, Ultimate Watercraft, West Coast Watercraft Club & Pro-Rider Magazine



La Laguna Resort & Boat Launch

32040 Riverside Drive, Elsinore, 92530



There are three different ways to pre-register for this race (please choose one):



1.) Official Entry Form (Word version) or Official Entry Form (PDF version) below -Please pick one version and fill it out and either save it and email it back or fill it out and scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 2nd), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. Only 1 form is needed for both rounds.



2.) To register & pay online, via Paypal, please click on the link https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



3.) If you have no other option, please email your information - name, race#, hometown, class, sponsors to rpmracingent@yahoo.com and you will be considered pre-registered.



RPM Racing is now offering a multi class discount. 2nd & 3rd classes- Jr. & Vintage $50/class/day, all other classes except Pro & Freestyle $80/class/day.



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 1st!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to July 1st if paying on-site!!



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



Host Hotel: The Best Western Plus Lake Elsinore - 31781 Casino Drive, Lake Elsinore, 92530 (951) 674-3131 https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/bo...ode.05673.html

The "racer rate" offered by the Resort is $120/night, however if you have AAA or AARP you can use when booking to receive a discount. 1st come, 1st served.



CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area, pay at the gate upon entry to park, $20/night, no reservation needed, paid upon arrival. NO MOTORHOMES ON WATER SIDE OF PITS. Motorhomes can park in a row behind the water side of pit area. 1st come, 1st serve. Motorhomes DO NOT displace pit stalls.



Full hook ups- There are now full hook ups at La Laguna please call (951) 471-1212 for reservations. Space is limited.



Lake Elsinore Use Fee/Launch fee's: $10 launch fee for 3 days (normally $10/day) and $10/day City of Lake Elsinore use fee. Max $40 for both Cit of Lake Elsinore and launch fee's. Paid upon arrival at gate to La Laguna.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Friday July 12, 2019

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration at Hot Products Tent in pit area



Saturday July 13, 2019 - Schedule of Events - Round 4

6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Rider Check In/Late Registration (Pit area)

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:45 am - 9:30 am Closed Course Practice

9:30 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition

1:30 pm – 4:00 pm Closed Course Finals



Sunday July 14, 2019 - Schedule of Events - Round 5

7:30 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Late Rider Check In/Registration- Pit Area

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice

8:45 am - 2:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm Freestyle competition

2:30 pm - Awards Ceremony



Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!



PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. All Motorhomes will park in the designated area behind water. Dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, $25/night dry camping to be paid at gate upon arrival. Launch fee and City fee Everyone will need a parking pass and credentials to come through the gate once you have gone through registration on race days (Sat. & Sun).



Race Notes:



All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Motorized vehicles are allowed on the beach. Motorized launch (Utv's/quads/etc.) or hand carting. Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. Extra pit vehicles will be asked to park behind the pit's. At La Laguna main gate, with payment of fee's, each entry and or boat will receive ONE (1) pit pass for their vehicle. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass.



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. All racers must have a tarp and or drip tray under their craft on the beach area in the pits and 1 currently certified fire extinguisher. Please make sure your fire extinguisher is current!! If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at La Laguna/City of Lake Elsinore discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them).



Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.

Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $150/class/day.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Thank you for your support!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Phone (310) 318-4012 Attached Files 2019 BOW Rd 4 & 5 Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Entry Form-PDF.pdf (183.9 KB, 0 views) Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 06:56 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) rossdbos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules