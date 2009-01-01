 Discover, ride and win a Krash watercraft - List of US demo rides
  Today, 04:32 PM
    Discover, ride and win a Krash watercraft - List of US demo rides

    001.jpg

    Dear Friends,

    would you like to ride and win a KRASH watercraft?
    If yes, don't miss our latest article:


    https://www.jetdrift.com/krash-indus...s-introduction


    History, pictures, videos, specifications & comparisons, and the list of demo rides in the US this year.
    What's more, you can even win one!
    More details in the article!
    https://www.jetdrift.com/ - everything dedicated to jet skis
    https://www.jetdrift.com/jet-ski-prices/ - actual models & prices
    https://www.jetdrift.com/models/ - compare the models side by side
