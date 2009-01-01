Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx engine power issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location IDAHO Age 29 Posts 1 650sx engine power issue Hi,



so my ski has an issue where it wont run full power for a few seconds when you start to get going...

it makes it a bit difficult to get stood up.

it will pull a bit, but once you are going after a few seconds and have a bit of speed built up, all the power comes and it will pull as hard as you want..



once its going it will work great and power is great all up the rev range.



being warm doesn't seem to affect anything. it will still have those problems when you start up and try to go.



