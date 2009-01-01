|
|
-
I dream skis
Aquacart "Rocket" Jet Ski stands for sale.
EDIT: Not sure if this is correct listing location. Mods please move, or advise where I should post. Thanks.
I have 3 - Aqua cart Rocket style jetski stands. These are the rocket type for dealership showrooms. Or your garage. They are high quality and well built. I have put some heavy skis on them with no problem. Will handle 1 seaters to 3 seaters.
They look like this: http://www.aquacarts.com/showroom/rocket/Rocketpics.htm
https://www.aquacarts.com/merchantma...products_id=18
$175 ea. cash only, no trades. Better deal if you buy all 3 stands.
Located in Hollywood, Florida
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules