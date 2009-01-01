Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquacart "Rocket" Jet Ski stands for sale. #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 532 Aquacart "Rocket" Jet Ski stands for sale. EDIT: Not sure if this is correct listing location. Mods please move, or advise where I should post. Thanks.





I have 3 - Aqua cart Rocket style jetski stands. These are the rocket type for dealership showrooms. Or your garage. They are high quality and well built. I have put some heavy skis on them with no problem. Will handle 1 seaters to 3 seaters.



They look like this: http://www.aquacarts.com/showroom/rocket/Rocketpics.htm



https://www.aquacarts.com/merchantma...products_id=18



$175 ea. cash only, no trades. Better deal if you buy all 3 stands.



Located in Hollywood, Florida







