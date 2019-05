Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone used Gluvit on ski hull? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 75 Anyone used Gluvit on ski hull? Anyone used Gluvit (waterproof epoxy sealer by Marine Tex) on a ski hull? Wondering if this is the recommended solution for hull repair after years of beaching a ski on a lake bank. No major gouges, just fully scrapped bottom. No leaks, etc. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

