My old SJ used to have a primer which worked great. I now have a 2019 SJ and it takes many tries to fire up for the first time and switching to the reserve tank. Today when I switched to reserve, it probably took about 10 tries before it fired back up. Should I pull the choke initially and when I switch to reserve to supply some extra gas?

