Looking to remove paint without damaging the fiberglass.

Hey guys,



So I'm picking away at my '89 650 sx. Whoever in the past thought it would be a good idea to just lay on some thick white paint over the hull ( probably to cover up some patch work) but I want to strip it down bare because its chipping all over and either paint it or wrap it. Im sure people on here have done this before so just trying to get some feedback. I did some spots with a heat gun and just lightly scrapped the paint off but that took quite a long time. I also thought about getting paint thinner and doing it that way but didn't know if that would be harmful or distort it at all. I can see the old undercoating in some parts and it'd be nice to restore that if even possible. Thanks for taking the time to read the thread!



Mark #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,265 Re: Looking to remove paint without damaging the fiberglass. paint thinner is not strong enough of a solvent to strip the paint off the ski. best way will probably be to just sand it down. then you can fix any imperfections while youre at it



