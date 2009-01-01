I have 2 Hondas that are both in need of repair and I'd like to find a place that specializes, or at least is experienced, in working on them.

One is a 2006 RX, non turbo. This one melted down in the exhaust area and was fixed but did it again.

The other is a 2007 Turbo model. I believe it's got a short somewhere in the steering column. I've got it in a local shop right now but I don't think they work on very many Hondas.

I would like to know if anyone knows a shop in Houston or East Texas area that I could take them to.