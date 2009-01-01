|
|
-
Honda repairs needed - where to take them?
I have 2 Hondas that are both in need of repair and I'd like to find a place that specializes, or at least is experienced, in working on them.
One is a 2006 RX, non turbo. This one melted down in the exhaust area and was fixed but did it again.
The other is a 2007 Turbo model. I believe it's got a short somewhere in the steering column. I've got it in a local shop right now but I don't think they work on very many Hondas.
I would like to know if anyone knows a shop in Houston or East Texas area that I could take them to.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules