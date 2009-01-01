Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 XP alignment question - cant figure it out #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Lawrence, Kansas Age 44 Posts 973 Blog Entries 1 95 XP alignment question - cant figure it out Picked up a basket case 95 xp last year with a spare engine out of a 96 HX. Both are 720 engines, but the spare engine came with dual carbs.



I put the new engine in the hull, but it won't line up. the bedplate does not allow enough sideways movement to allow my engine alignment tool to engage correctly to the point where it appears I need to wallow out the bedplate holes more. I've shimmed and shimmed and shimmed more, and it still just isn't right. I can force it in, but I know thats not the correct way of doing this. I'm very leary of trying to remove the bedplate from the lower engine housing since this was a saltwater ski and its extremely corroded. I feel like the lower engine case will split apart if I try to remove the bedplate and really, this is just a low budget attempt to get my son out on the water.



So, my question is, why would the bedplate not line up with the pump? Is the engine/bedplate combo out of an HX that much different than one from an XP? Both are 720 cc engines, just one has the dual carb and the other doesn't.



