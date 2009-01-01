Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 1100 vs STX 1100 DI expansion chamber differences? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location California Posts 2 ZXI 1100 vs STX 1100 DI expansion chamber differences? HI I'm currently building an 1100 superjet using the STX 1100 DI so I can use it at lake mead with out any issues, and I'm getting to the point where I'm getting the motor bench running and going to start doing the fitment in the next week or so, the biggest concern of the project so far has been the exhaust, specifically the expansion chamber. I've been thinking of different routes, such as expending the hull slightly, or have something custom made, but I rather keep it simple and cheap, I noticed the ZXI 1100 and DI expansion chambers have different part numbers and I'm having a hard time trying to figure out what the difference is. Does anyone know how the two expansion chambers differ or what the max width of the ZXI of the expansion chamber is? even a couple centimeters would be massive for this project. Last edited by timmie124; Today at 12:16 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules