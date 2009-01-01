Buddy picked up a gp800 with the powervalves. Went through and it has 150psi in each hole, new plugs, cleaned oil filter, new fuel filter, water/fuel separater drained but sometimes it will only cruise around at 5k rpms and then after a while it will go full speed for a while and then back down to only 5k. I checked the engine thinking it was over heating and it is not that hot to the touch, maybe 120-140 on each cylinder. Pipe is warm and can easily leave your hand on it.
Hoping there is some known thing with these skis someone can fill me in on?