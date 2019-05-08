 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:08 PM #1
    Jizzle
    Jizzle is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    TX
    Posts
    39

    99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?!

    This one has some scratches on the top and then a small notch on the edge.
    Would this effect the compression/performance?

    20190508_175406[1].jpg

    So this one just has this little scratch up top. I was thinking it shouldnt be a problem since there is already a deep hole (the arrow)...

    20190508_175422[1].jpg

    Do i just replace all three? Can these be taken to someone to be "redone".
    What can/do i need to do?? Please advise.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:32 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,889

    Re: 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?!

    the minor dent can be filed down smooth if it protrudes enough.the scratch on crown is nothing at all.
    you do need to measure wear at the skirt however.this is where pistons wear out the most.
    pistons cannot be redone,only replaced.you may replace just the rings if piston measure up to specs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 