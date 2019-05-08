|
99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?!
This one has some scratches on the top and then a small notch on the edge.
Would this effect the compression/performance?
So this one just has this little scratch up top. I was thinking it shouldnt be a problem since there is already a deep hole (the arrow)...
Do i just replace all three? Can these be taken to someone to be "redone".
What can/do i need to do?? Please advise.
Re: 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?!
the minor dent can be filed down smooth if it protrudes enough.the scratch on crown is nothing at all.
you do need to measure wear at the skirt however.this is where pistons wear out the most.
pistons cannot be redone,only replaced.you may replace just the rings if piston measure up to specs.
