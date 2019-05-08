Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Posts 39 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?! This one has some scratches on the top and then a small notch on the edge.

Would this effect the compression/performance?



20190508_175406[1].jpg



So this one just has this little scratch up top. I was thinking it shouldnt be a problem since there is already a deep hole (the arrow)...



20190508_175422[1].jpg



Do i just replace all three? Can these be taken to someone to be "redone".

What can/do i need to do?? Please advise. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,889 Re: 99 Ultra 150 Pistons. Good or BAD?! the minor dent can be filed down smooth if it protrudes enough.the scratch on crown is nothing at all.

you do need to measure wear at the skirt however.this is where pistons wear out the most.

