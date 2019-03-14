Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 xp 800 #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 33 Posts 664 1995 xp 800 So I have this ski I acquired. It's in rough shape obviously but I thought i'd try to sell it complete before parting it out. It came with 4 or 5 keys but I didn't get beeps or anything to come alive when I put a battery in it. I don't know seadoos and haven't done much other investigating. Motor has head off and top end picture is shown. Motor does still spin by hand. I have paperwork from the storage unit sale it came from so getting it titled should be possible.

20190507_163858.jpg20190507_163831.jpg20190507_163914.jpg20190507_163841.jpg20190507_164020.jpg20190314_164353.jpg20190507_163948.jpg



I'll probably have to part it out to get what I need from it but if anyone is interested in saving it from the dump i'm open to offers on it.

