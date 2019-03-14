So I have this ski I acquired. It's in rough shape obviously but I thought i'd try to sell it complete before parting it out. It came with 4 or 5 keys but I didn't get beeps or anything to come alive when I put a battery in it. I don't know seadoos and haven't done much other investigating. Motor has head off and top end picture is shown. Motor does still spin by hand. I have paperwork from the storage unit sale it came from so getting it titled should be possible.
I'll probably have to part it out to get what I need from it but if anyone is interested in saving it from the dump i'm open to offers on it.