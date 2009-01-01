 93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat
  Today, 10:35 AM
    roush611
    PWCToday Regular
    93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat

    Its time for a rebuild on the stock 38mm on my x2. My understanding is the needle and seat should be replaced as well. Is this true? If so, where the heck can you find the n&s? Google has not been particularly helpful.

    Thanks!
  Today, 10:41 AM
    wmazz
    Re: 93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat

    No, if anything needs to be replaced, replace the needle.
    Reuse the spring.

    Were you having any hard starting problems? Why are
    you rebuilding the carb??


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 10:46 AM
    roush611
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: 93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    No, if anything needs to be replaced, replace the needle.
    Reuse the spring.

    Were you having any hard starting problems? Why are
    you rebuilding the carb??


    Bill M.
    Yes I was having hard starting problems when it was warmed up.
