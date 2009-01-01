|
|
-
93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat
Its time for a rebuild on the stock 38mm on my x2. My understanding is the needle and seat should be replaced as well. Is this true? If so, where the heck can you find the n&s? Google has not been particularly helpful.
Thanks!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat
No, if anything needs to be replaced, replace the needle.
Reuse the spring.
Were you having any hard starting problems? Why are
you rebuilding the carb??
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
-
Re: 93 X2 Carb Needle and Seat
Yes I was having hard starting problems when it was warmed up.
Originally Posted by wmazz
No, if anything needs to be replaced, replace the needle.
Reuse the spring.
Were you having any hard starting problems? Why are
you rebuilding the carb??
Bill M.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules