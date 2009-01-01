Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89' 650sx refresh questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location buffalo, ny Age 23 Posts 18 89' 650sx refresh questions Hello all,



I have a 650sx that I haven't had the chance to ride in the last 2-years, but really want to ride more this year.

I want to go through everything that may be questionable before the water gets warm.



I was wondering what areas on 650's should be looked at?

It has usually ran good with the exception of some hard starting in the water and some bogging, which I'm sure is just the carb needing a rebuild (28mm that was sold to me as a 38).



Do the reeds or any gaskets/seals need replacing usually?



Thanks! 89' JS300

89' 650sx

97' SeaDoo GS

06' SeaDoo GTX 215 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules