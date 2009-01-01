Looking for the full kit and bonus if you have the couplers too.
This kit works in any kawasaki 650-750-800 hull and allows you to run a yamaha 650-701-760 motor.
The kit contains conversion plates, special height billet motor mounts, and all hardware and instructions to make the conversion.
All components are either anodized 6061 aluminum or stainless steel.
All that is needed is an ADA Yamaha engine coupler to mate up to the Kawasaki driveline.
This conversion kit is simple to complete, all the hard work has been done for you.
650.PNG