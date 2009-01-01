 2017 Trinity vector 1100
  Yesterday, 11:06 PM
    kdub133
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    San Deigo
    Posts
    34

    2017 Trinity vector 1100

    Built from a new hull in 2017. Its about as nasty as you can make a pump gas ski. Pulls stupid hard and handles big chop amazing. Has almost every part you can imagine.

    -Registered Trinity light weight hull with left side exhaust and internal fuel fill with carbon nose piece
    -Skat 145 setback pump 14 vein with 83mm (big hub) and drop nozzle -custom length driveshaft
    -skat stainless intake grate for trinity hulls
    -dasa 48 carbs
    -dasa intake manifold with vforce reeds
    -dasa girdled head without the logos engraved
    -ported cases, cylinder, and exhaust manifold by Mototec
    -RRP complete pole, steering, and bars with carbon tubes
    -Prowatercraft front sponsons, side molding and chin pad.
    -jcracing mid sponsons and pole lock -thrust innovations pissers
    -will include new gas tank to replace the less than 2 year old yellowed one.
    -Includes jet tribe cover -odyssey battery and billet mount
    -ceramic coated domes and 82mm wossner pistons.
    -Rebuilt the entire motor at the beginning of last season including the crank and reeds.
    -I'm sure that I'm forgetting a ton of stuff.
    47324004_2029556273777197_5148665189373050880_n.jpg47222090_2029556363777188_8137168519864254464_n.jpg47386192_2029556307110527_2530628493541113856_n.jpg47314363_2029556383777186_7141932152504975360_n.jpg47244712_2029556457110512_8246340304991420416_n.jpg47297823_2029556420443849_5292166510658191360_n.jpg
  Yesterday, 11:09 PM
    kdub133
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    San Deigo
    Posts
    34

    Re: 2017 Trinity vector 1100

    $13k
