2017 Trinity vector 1100
Built from a new hull in 2017. Its about as nasty as you can make a pump gas ski. Pulls stupid hard and handles big chop amazing. Has almost every part you can imagine.
-Registered Trinity light weight hull with left side exhaust and internal fuel fill with carbon nose piece
-Skat 145 setback pump 14 vein with 83mm (big hub) and drop nozzle -custom length driveshaft
-skat stainless intake grate for trinity hulls
-dasa 48 carbs
-dasa intake manifold with vforce reeds
-dasa girdled head without the logos engraved
-ported cases, cylinder, and exhaust manifold by Mototec
-RRP complete pole, steering, and bars with carbon tubes
-Prowatercraft front sponsons, side molding and chin pad.
-jcracing mid sponsons and pole lock -thrust innovations pissers
-will include new gas tank to replace the less than 2 year old yellowed one.
-Includes jet tribe cover -odyssey battery and billet mount
-ceramic coated domes and 82mm wossner pistons.
-Rebuilt the entire motor at the beginning of last season including the crank and reeds.
-I'm sure that I'm forgetting a ton of stuff.
47324004_2029556273777197_5148665189373050880_n.jpg47222090_2029556363777188_8137168519864254464_n.jpg47386192_2029556307110527_2530628493541113856_n.jpg47314363_2029556383777186_7141932152504975360_n.jpg47244712_2029556457110512_8246340304991420416_n.jpg47297823_2029556420443849_5292166510658191360_n.jpg
