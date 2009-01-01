Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2017 Trinity vector 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location San Deigo Posts 34 2017 Trinity vector 1100 Built from a new hull in 2017. Its about as nasty as you can make a pump gas ski. Pulls stupid hard and handles big chop amazing. Has almost every part you can imagine.



-Registered Trinity light weight hull with left side exhaust and internal fuel fill with carbon nose piece

-Skat 145 setback pump 14 vein with 83mm (big hub) and drop nozzle -custom length driveshaft

-skat stainless intake grate for trinity hulls

-dasa 48 carbs

-dasa intake manifold with vforce reeds

-dasa girdled head without the logos engraved

-ported cases, cylinder, and exhaust manifold by Mototec

-RRP complete pole, steering, and bars with carbon tubes

-Prowatercraft front sponsons, side molding and chin pad.

-jcracing mid sponsons and pole lock -thrust innovations pissers

-will include new gas tank to replace the less than 2 year old yellowed one.

-Includes jet tribe cover -odyssey battery and billet mount

-ceramic coated domes and 82mm wossner pistons.

-Rebuilt the entire motor at the beginning of last season including the crank and reeds.

-I'm sure that I'm forgetting a ton of stuff.

$13k

