Thread: R&d 951 orings

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
R&d 951 orings
Cant find them online, anyone got a source?
How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Re: R&d 951 orings
Try your local hydraulic rebuilder or tractor supply by size. They're nothing special.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
