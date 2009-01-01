Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drivetrain insrall on ZXI #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 143 Drivetrain insrall on ZXI Engine and carb rebuild is complete. I also remove the hull bearing holder and replaces the bearings. The pump is still in.



I am ready to reinstall but a little unsure of the process. I am planning to drop the exhaust chamber into the hull. Then insert the driveshaft with the holder on it. I would then drop in the engine while connecting the driveshaft. Once the engine is mounted I will silicone the holde and bolt it in. Then I would connect the exhaust and install the carbs.



Any need to align or shim the engine if the beating holder isn't in place?

Should I silicone the hull before dropping in the engine?



I will be doing almost the same process with a 650sx in a few weeks.

