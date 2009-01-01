Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Albuquerque Age 41 Posts 12 Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again 95 yamaha wave venture 700. Last year had no spark and after doing alot of trouble shooting, found it was the stator. Went to fire it up today to get it ready for season....and guess what? NO SPARK AGAIN!!!! Checked all conections, fuse, kill switch and all is good. Im guessing its yhe stator again! I already ordered one so we'll see what happens when it gets here. What would cause it to go out again? Im about ready to go to lake and just sink this damn thing! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,015 Re: Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again I take it you didn't buy the oem stator assy, right? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,330 Re: Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again If not, that's the problem. They can't seem to figure out how to make a proper working stator. Buy a good used one. Yamaha stators rarely ever fail. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



