 Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again
  Today, 09:17 PM #1
    Johnnynieto
    Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again

    95 yamaha wave venture 700. Last year had no spark and after doing alot of trouble shooting, found it was the stator. Went to fire it up today to get it ready for season....and guess what? NO SPARK AGAIN!!!! Checked all conections, fuse, kill switch and all is good. Im guessing its yhe stator again! I already ordered one so we'll see what happens when it gets here. What would cause it to go out again? Im about ready to go to lake and just sink this damn thing!
  Today, 10:43 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Re: Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again

    I take it you didn't buy the oem stator assy, right?
  Today, 10:49 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: Yamaha Wave Venture no spark...again

    If not, that's the problem. They can't seem to figure out how to make a proper working stator. Buy a good used one. Yamaha stators rarely ever fail.
