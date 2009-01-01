Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 SeaDoo LRV Depth Finder Install - Wiring - 12V Switched + Transducer Location #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2003 Location Dallas, Texas Posts 225 2000 SeaDoo LRV Depth Finder Install - Wiring - 12V Switched + Transducer Location Hello everyone. I am looking for a little wiring help. I am installing a depth finder on a 2000 SeaDoo LRV. I am looking to confirm where I can grab 12V switched power from to power the depth finder. I have been looking through the wiring diagrams for the SeaDoos. I have the 2002 wiring diagram for the LRV but the 2002 model was a DI engine where the 2000 model which mine is is the carbureted version. The MPEM units appears to be different between the DI and the Carb models. My MPEM has three large connectors the DI appears to have four large connectors.



I have been basing my electrical thoughts on the diagram from a 2000 GTX (CARB). I believe the wiring to be very similar. Based on that it looks like there is an accessory output on Connector 3 pin 15. Has anyone ever used this connection before? Where would you suggest I pull switched 12v from? Could I tap off the buzzer on Connector 2 pin 18? The buzzer connector is located very close to where I will be mounting the depth finder. I have attached the annotated wiring diagram for a 2000 GTX. Thanks for your help.



I would also like a few suggestions on where to mount the in hull transducer.



Sam



