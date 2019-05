Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 / 550 Westcoast Pipe and Quadrafin Ride Plate #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,941 440 / 550 Westcoast Pipe and Quadrafin Ride Plate For sale is a 440 /550 Westcoast exhaust with manifold. Solid usable shape, could just use a cleaning and some paint if you are picky. Includes everything you see in the pictures: Manifold, headpipe, cone, and coupler. $220 shipped to continental US.



Quadrafin ride plate. Ride plate is in good shape other than it being bent. When sitting on a flat surface upside down, 3 of the mounting feet are flat and the 4th is up 1/8 in. $30 shipped to continental US.



Pics can been seen at https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...O7QY0GjCD9zLeS.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

