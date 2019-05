Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Seadoo LRV Wiring Diagram #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2003 Location Dallas, Texas Posts 225 2000 Seadoo LRV Wiring Diagram Hello, Does anyone have the shop manual or the wiring diagram for a 2000 SeaDoo LRV? I believe the 2001 diagram should be the same. I assume the shop manual is combined with other SeaDoo models built that year. The 2002 manual and diagram is for the LRV DI which has quite a few wiring differences I believe. Thanks for the help.



Re: 2000 Seadoo LRV Wiring Diagram

click on the seadoo tech section and go two posts up from yours.

It it's not in there the GTX should more less work





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

