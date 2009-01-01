|
Seadoo Electrical
Hey guys, need a little help. 1999 seadoo lrv, 951carb,2 coils
Was riding and it died, blew the 15amp fuse in rear box and 3amp one the mpem.
Replaced fuses and it is still dead, no sound, guage does nothing, normally the bilge pump will come on when you put the key on the post, but nothing.
Where should I look next. Thanks
