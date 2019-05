Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GP1200 top speed 52 mph GPS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location GA Age 50 Posts 2 1997 GP1200 top speed 52 mph GPS Hi

New to me gp1200. Put a new engine. Ran it about 3-4 hours before taking it up to top speed. It's only doing about 52 mph. There are no working gauges but RPM sound right by the ear. A little wobble at start (propeller maybe?) I am not very good at working on these things and have very limited knowledge. Was hoping someone could give me a starter list of things to do to improve the speed?



