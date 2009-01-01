|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Solas Concord Big Hub?
Looking at a solas concord for my 750sx but cant find anywhere if these are a big hub like the impros hooker. Reached out to solas but no reply. Anyone know if this is the case??
-
I dream skis
Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?
Dynafly! 13/22. 14/23. 15/24
Get the 13/22. The others are very big
The dynafly 13/22 with a 78-82mm nozzle is a great prop. Even with a head, carb’s and a pipe I would ONLY go to the 14/23 if you had an all out race motor with porting and total loss ignition
Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 10:18 AM.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?
Awesome, I have an 82mm nozzle I was going to put on as well. Thanks for the advice!
-
Top Dog
Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?
Concord is a small hub swirl
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- bandit88
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules