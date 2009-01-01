 Solas Concord Big Hub?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:57 AM #1
    renegade72
    renegade72 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie renegade72's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    36

    Solas Concord Big Hub?

    Looking at a solas concord for my 750sx but cant find anywhere if these are a big hub like the impros hooker. Reached out to solas but no reply. Anyone know if this is the case??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:06 AM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    667

    Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?

    Dynafly! 13/22. 14/23. 15/24

    Get the 13/22. The others are very big


    The dynafly 13/22 with a 78-82mm nozzle is a great prop. Even with a head, carb’s and a pipe I would ONLY go to the 14/23 if you had an all out race motor with porting and total loss ignition
    Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 10:18 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:20 AM #3
    renegade72
    renegade72 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie renegade72's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    36

    Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?

    Awesome, I have an 82mm nozzle I was going to put on as well. Thanks for the advice!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:43 AM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,939

    Re: Solas Concord Big Hub?

    Concord is a small hub swirl
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)

  1. bandit88

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 