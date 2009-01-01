Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Solas Concord Big Hub? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Indiana Posts 36 Solas Concord Big Hub? Looking at a solas concord for my 750sx but cant find anywhere if these are a big hub like the impros hooker. Reached out to solas but no reply. Anyone know if this is the case?? #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 667 Re: Solas Concord Big Hub? Dynafly! 13/22. 14/23. 15/24



Get the 13/22. The others are very big





The dynafly 13/22 with a 78-82mm nozzle is a great prop. Even with a head, carb’s and a pipe I would ONLY go to the 14/23 if you had an all out race motor with porting and total loss ignition Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 10:18 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Indiana Posts 36 Re: Solas Concord Big Hub? Awesome, I have an 82mm nozzle I was going to put on as well. Thanks for the advice! #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,939 Re: Solas Concord Big Hub? Concord is a small hub swirl

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

