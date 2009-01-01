Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 110 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark Hey guys I need some help trouble shooting this. Put 800 sxr electronics on 750 motor in X2. No spark. Has 750 flywheel. Wondering what Steps do I do for trouble shooting this issue? Let the good times roll #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,626 Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark Start with the simple things first.....



Check ALL connections, grounds, etc. Try disconnecting start/stop switch and jumping start wires with a paper clip at the plug. (This eliminates stop sw as an issue)



Take plug boots off, and cut wires back. Make sure plug wires are not broken internally



With a volt meter test battery cranking voltage. Should be above 11.0 volts or so.



If all above doesn't do it, you will need a shop manual and multimeter. Test coil, CDI, trigger pick up and stator per values in the manual.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 110 Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by Start with the simple things first.....



Check ALL connections, grounds, etc. Try disconnecting start/stop switch and jumping start wires with a paper clip at the plug. (This eliminates stop sw as an issue)



Take plug boots off, and cut wires back. Make sure plug wires are not broken internally



With a volt meter test battery cranking voltage. Should be above 11.0 volts or so.



If all above doesn't do it, you will need a shop manual and multimeter. Test coil, CDI, trigger pick up and stator per values in the manual.

How do you properly test the cdi Let the good times roll Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules