 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:49 AM #1
    TexomaMan_X2
    TexomaMan_X2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular TexomaMan_X2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    28
    Posts
    110

    750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark

    Hey guys I need some help trouble shooting this. Put 800 sxr electronics on 750 motor in X2. No spark. Has 750 flywheel. Wondering what Steps do I do for trouble shooting this issue?
    Let the good times roll
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:59 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,626

    Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark

    Start with the simple things first.....

    Check ALL connections, grounds, etc. Try disconnecting start/stop switch and jumping start wires with a paper clip at the plug. (This eliminates stop sw as an issue)

    Take plug boots off, and cut wires back. Make sure plug wires are not broken internally

    With a volt meter test battery cranking voltage. Should be above 11.0 volts or so.

    If all above doesn't do it, you will need a shop manual and multimeter. Test coil, CDI, trigger pick up and stator per values in the manual.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:13 AM #3
    TexomaMan_X2
    TexomaMan_X2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular TexomaMan_X2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    28
    Posts
    110

    Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    Start with the simple things first.....

    Check ALL connections, grounds, etc. Try disconnecting start/stop switch and jumping start wires with a paper clip at the plug. (This eliminates stop sw as an issue)

    Take plug boots off, and cut wires back. Make sure plug wires are not broken internally

    With a volt meter test battery cranking voltage. Should be above 11.0 volts or so.

    If all above doesn't do it, you will need a shop manual and multimeter. Test coil, CDI, trigger pick up and stator per values in the manual.

    How do you properly test the cdi
    Let the good times roll
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 