750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark
Hey guys I need some help trouble shooting this. Put 800 sxr electronics on 750 motor in X2. No spark. Has 750 flywheel. Wondering what Steps do I do for trouble shooting this issue?
Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark
Start with the simple things first.....
Check ALL connections, grounds, etc. Try disconnecting start/stop switch and jumping start wires with a paper clip at the plug. (This eliminates stop sw as an issue)
Take plug boots off, and cut wires back. Make sure plug wires are not broken internally
With a volt meter test battery cranking voltage. Should be above 11.0 volts or so.
If all above doesn't do it, you will need a shop manual and multimeter. Test coil, CDI, trigger pick up and stator per values in the manual.
Re: 750 x2 with 800 electronics no spark
How do you properly test the cdi
