 96 gsx mpem fried ?
  Today, 08:07 PM
    Valleyrider705
    Valleyrider705 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    19
    Posts
    15

    96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Well bought a gsx last week, went out on the lake today to test it out, found some small things. Made another tour of the lake before heading home, I shut it down but left the dess key in, we sat for a bit, we went to leave and nothing.... It wouldn't crank, I pulled the dess key, tried again, no beeps, nothing. Brought it back to shore trying multiple times. Some times I would get the two beeps but no dash or crank, and then again no beep. Brought it home, disconnected the battery, checked the e box for water. Nothing, put the battery in, I tried again, two beeps, fired right up for 2 seconds then dead, and again no beeps, dash or crank, then on one attempt I got 3 beeps but no dash and no crank. No again nothing. I check in the mpem box for water. Nothing. But I found the potting on the mpem bubbled and looks to be burnt in the one spot. I'm leaving for 4 weeks for work and want to have it running for my week off when I get home. Does this sound like a dead mpem or is the dess key messed up and causing issues ? Is there any quick ways to test ? Only have a couple hours to check things tommorrow and if I need to order parts I have to do that now so theyre here when I get back20190505_181302_HDR.jpg
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:30 PM
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,051

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Looks and sounds like it is toast to me.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:35 PM
    Valleyrider705
    Valleyrider705 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    19
    Posts
    15

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    Looks and sounds like it is toast to me.
    Ya I seen that and almost cried..... Im in full denial mode but deep down I know it's fuc**d, just trying to see if anybody has ideas before I blow 300$ and then it still doesn't work lol
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:45 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,448

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    fried
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:03 PM
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,051

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300

    Oops I just saw your in Canada scratch that. Sorry
    Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 09:09 PM.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:10 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,448

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Quote Originally Posted by matt braley View Post
    my idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new oem key for $240 before you pay $300
    x 2
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:19 PM
    Valleyrider705
    Valleyrider705 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    19
    Posts
    15

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300

    Oops I just saw your in Canada scratch that. Sorry
    Ya I can get one from jet ski plus for around 200$ Canadian shipped, but it deleted the dess, the dess key is just there for the tether, which I guess is nice but also sucks for theft lol. The guy I bought it off of said he might have one laying around and would give it to me if he finds it tommorrow, so really hoping he find it
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:19 PM
    Valleyrider705
    Valleyrider705 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    19
    Posts
    15

    Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    fried
    Any reason for one to fry ?
    Reply With Quote
