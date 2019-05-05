Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: 96 gsx mpem fried ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 15 96 gsx mpem fried ? Well bought a gsx last week, went out on the lake today to test it out, found some small things. Made another tour of the lake before heading home, I shut it down but left the dess key in, we sat for a bit, we went to leave and nothing.... It wouldn't crank, I pulled the dess key, tried again, no beeps, nothing. Brought it back to shore trying multiple times. Some times I would get the two beeps but no dash or crank, and then again no beep. Brought it home, disconnected the battery, checked the e box for water. Nothing, put the battery in, I tried again, two beeps, fired right up for 2 seconds then dead, and again no beeps, dash or crank, then on one attempt I got 3 beeps but no dash and no crank. No again nothing. I check in the mpem box for water. Nothing. But I found the potting on the mpem bubbled and looks to be burnt in the one spot. I'm leaving for 4 weeks for work and want to have it running for my week off when I get home. Does this sound like a dead mpem or is the dess key messed up and causing issues ? Is there any quick ways to test ? Only have a couple hours to check things tommorrow and if I need to order parts I have to do that now so theyre here when I get back20190505_181302_HDR.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,051 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? Looks and sounds like it is toast to me. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 15 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by Looks and sounds like it is toast to me. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,448 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? fried #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,051 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300



Oops I just saw your in Canada scratch that. Sorry Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 09:09 PM . #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,448 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? Originally Posted by matt braley Originally Posted by my idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new oem key for $240 before you pay $300 #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 15 Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ? Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300



Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300



Oops I just saw your in Canada scratch that. Sorry

