96 gsx mpem fried ?
Well bought a gsx last week, went out on the lake today to test it out, found some small things. Made another tour of the lake before heading home, I shut it down but left the dess key in, we sat for a bit, we went to leave and nothing.... It wouldn't crank, I pulled the dess key, tried again, no beeps, nothing. Brought it back to shore trying multiple times. Some times I would get the two beeps but no dash or crank, and then again no beep. Brought it home, disconnected the battery, checked the e box for water. Nothing, put the battery in, I tried again, two beeps, fired right up for 2 seconds then dead, and again no beeps, dash or crank, then on one attempt I got 3 beeps but no dash and no crank. No again nothing. I check in the mpem box for water. Nothing. But I found the potting on the mpem bubbled and looks to be burnt in the one spot. I'm leaving for 4 weeks for work and want to have it running for my week off when I get home. Does this sound like a dead mpem or is the dess key messed up and causing issues ? Is there any quick ways to test ? Only have a couple hours to check things tommorrow and if I need to order parts I have to do that now so theyre here when I get back20190505_181302_HDR.jpg
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
Looks and sounds like it is toast to me.
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
Ya I seen that and almost cried..... Im in full denial mode but deep down I know it's fuc**d, just trying to see if anybody has ideas before I blow 300$ and then it still doesn't work lol
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
My idea would be to buy one from me with a brand new OEM key for $240 before you pay $300
Oops I just saw your in Canada scratch that. Sorry
Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 09:09 PM.
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
x 2
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
Ya I can get one from jet ski plus for around 200$ Canadian shipped, but it deleted the dess, the dess key is just there for the tether, which I guess is nice but also sucks for theft lol. The guy I bought it off of said he might have one laying around and would give it to me if he finds it tommorrow, so really hoping he find it
Re: 96 gsx mpem fried ?
Any reason for one to fry ?
