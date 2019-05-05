Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Unusual Condition Found On 650 Crankshaft #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 238 Unusual Condition Found On 650 Crankshaft I just disassembled a used 650 engine and discovered an unusual condition that I have not seen before. The center carrier of the crankshaft has raised bumps of aluminum on it. The crankcase halves has corresponding indentations. I am thinking that this is from some kind of galvanic action or electrolysis, but I am just guessing. The locating pin and hole are in good condition. The bearings are all good. I am thinking I can use the crankshaft and case halves as is, but I wanted to bounce it off the members of this forum first.



Also, does anyone have any concerns about using crankcase halves from two different engines to make one good crankcase?



All of that started from the crank moving for and aft and eventually started vibrating in that position and having the outcome you found.

