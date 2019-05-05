I just disassembled a used 650 engine and discovered an unusual condition that I have not seen before. The center carrier of the crankshaft has raised bumps of aluminum on it. The crankcase halves has corresponding indentations. I am thinking that this is from some kind of galvanic action or electrolysis, but I am just guessing. The locating pin and hole are in good condition. The bearings are all good. I am thinking I can use the crankshaft and case halves as is, but I wanted to bounce it off the members of this forum first.
Also, does anyone have any concerns about using crankcase halves from two different engines to make one good crankcase?
IMG_20190505_174520242.jpg IMG_20190505_174437930_HDR.jpgIMG_20190505_174506630.jpgIMG_20190505_174450108_HDR.jpg