Flywheel weight reduction-remove magnets?
I have a 1985 JS550 with piston port engine, stock electrical system. I want a lighter flywheel, but don't want to spend a lot or change my ignition at this time. My charging system isn't working as it is, which does not bother me as I just charge after each ride. I'm wondering if I can remove some of the magnets to take weight off? Does the ignition system work without the charging magnets, or are they the same magnets? If I can do this, I'll most likely send it to Group K to have it machined as well.
Sorry if this has been answered before, I searched all over and didn't see anything about it on a 550.
Re: Flywheel weight reduction-remove magnets?
Nope magnets have to stay
