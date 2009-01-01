Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flywheel weight reduction-remove magnets? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location KS Age 21 Posts 1 Flywheel weight reduction-remove magnets? I have a 1985 JS550 with piston port engine, stock electrical system. I want a lighter flywheel, but don't want to spend a lot or change my ignition at this time. My charging system isn't working as it is, which does not bother me as I just charge after each ride. I'm wondering if I can remove some of the magnets to take weight off? Does the ignition system work without the charging magnets, or are they the same magnets? If I can do this, I'll most likely send it to Group K to have it machined as well.

Sorry if this has been answered before, I searched all over and didn't see anything about it on a 550. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,445 Re: Flywheel weight reduction-remove magnets? Nope magnets have to stay

