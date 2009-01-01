Thread: 92 650sx worth?

I have an idea but just curious anyways. After restoring this thing I planned on selling it. I have taken it out three times about 4 hours in total, just enough to start cutting up but wanting to sell while it is still sharp.
Little back ground. Ski sat after one month of use from a hit which cracked the hull, not huge back in 1991. It was put up and ran dry with plans to fix well 25 years later... I got it. Had it running even to my amazement in ten minutes after replacing primer fuel lines. The hole and much more was covered with mesh fiberglass 1/2" thick and prepped correctly. Cranks and runs every time, 160 on both cylinders, pump/carrier bearings replaced, SS 15pitch impeller, new hood pads recovered, everything recovered by hydro turf actually, bilge pump with water proof button, new battery with charge pigtails, Rend ride plate with removable fins, Fischer intake (3scoop), another fin type that mounts on one side of ride plate not sure the name, wedge bought from Bionic on PWC, not sure the angle but huge help from porpoising, $500 bottom AWLGRIP paint I did the preping but sent it out for awlgrip as I have never touched that stuff FLAWLESS and smooth, gas tank cowl (Maier), converted to tether kill switch (again Bionic), trailer new wheels/tires, does need a bearing on one side I am seeing.. Why the picture is upside down is dumb...lol I'll try again..anyways guys everything was gone through and under the hood is as clean like new, kinda anal like that, so tell me what ya'll think the value is..thanks