Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 Kawasaki SXR 800 Bottom End Full of Fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 12 2008 Kawasaki SXR 800 Bottom End Full of Fuel Just bought a 2008 SXR 800 knowing that it wasn't running. When I crank it without the plugs in, it sprays a lot of fuel out the holes. After a few minutes, if I try again, more fuel. I pulled the head off and the exhaust manifold had a bunch of fuel in both sides and I could see copious amounts of fuel being pushed into the cylinder. It seems like the bottom end has a ton of fuel sitting in it.



1) What is causing all of this fuel to accumulate down there and what do I do about it?



2) Did I damage anything trying to start it with a bunch of fuel in the cylinders?



3) Also what size are the stock jets, for sea level riding, and where can I source them? This ski is from 5000 ft.



Thanks everyone! These forums keep me on the water

