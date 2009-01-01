|
2008 Kawasaki SXR 800 Bottom End Full of Fuel
Just bought a 2008 SXR 800 knowing that it wasn't running. When I crank it without the plugs in, it sprays a lot of fuel out the holes. After a few minutes, if I try again, more fuel. I pulled the head off and the exhaust manifold had a bunch of fuel in both sides and I could see copious amounts of fuel being pushed into the cylinder. It seems like the bottom end has a ton of fuel sitting in it.
1) What is causing all of this fuel to accumulate down there and what do I do about it?
2) Did I damage anything trying to start it with a bunch of fuel in the cylinders?
3) Also what size are the stock jets, for sea level riding, and where can I source them? This ski is from 5000 ft.
Thanks everyone! These forums keep me on the water
