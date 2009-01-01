 Questions Primer pump install on single Keihin carb
  Today, 02:03 PM
    footinjeff
    footinjeff is offline
    PWCToday Newbie footinjeff's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Irish Hills, MI
    Posts
    17

    Questions Primer pump install on single Keihin carb

    The fittings that came with my primer kit Dont fit into my carb. I assume both ends need to be blocked where the choke was. Does someone sell them separate?

    Also what size is this carb I have. Has cdk and 3747 dk22 marking.

    Thanks in advance!
