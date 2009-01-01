|
PWCToday Newbie
Questions Primer pump install on single Keihin carb
The fittings that came with my primer kit Dont fit into my carb. I assume both ends need to be blocked where the choke was. Does someone sell them separate?
Also what size is this carb I have. Has cdk and 3747 dk22 marking.
Thanks in advance!
