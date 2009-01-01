 1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline
  Today, 10:49 AM
    Adepinto
    1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline

    To all, I have a few questions. I just purchased a 1991 440 to do a 750 swap. I wanted a 550 hull but found this one for cheap. This 440 has through the hull exhaust like a 550sx. The guy I purchased it from also gave me a 550 pump and drive line from a 1987 550. My questions are, will the 1987 550 pump and driveline fit into this 440 hull. I wasnt sure if a 1991 440 had a similar (smaller diameter) drive line to the 550sx being that they changed the hulls. And will this 87 550 driveline and pump just bolt in, or do I need to get a 550sx pump, and will that bolt on to the existing 1991 440 drive line, or do I also need to find a 550sx drive line as well. Any other advice (how to align all of this, once I get my 750 engine, as well as impellers choice is appreciated) . Thanks
  Today, 12:09 PM
    bandit88
    Re: 1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline

    The 87 550 pump and driveshaft will bolt right in. If the 440 pump is decent and you want to sell it, let me know.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
