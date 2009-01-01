Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Buffalo Age 44 Posts 1 1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline To all, I have a few questions. I just purchased a 1991 440 to do a 750 swap. I wanted a 550 hull but found this one for cheap. This 440 has through the hull exhaust like a 550sx. The guy I purchased it from also gave me a 550 pump and drive line from a 1987 550. My questions are, will the 1987 550 pump and driveline fit into this 440 hull. I wasnt sure if a 1991 440 had a similar (smaller diameter) drive line to the 550sx being that they changed the hulls. And will this 87 550 driveline and pump just bolt in, or do I need to get a 550sx pump, and will that bolt on to the existing 1991 440 drive line, or do I also need to find a 550sx drive line as well. Any other advice (how to align all of this, once I get my 750 engine, as well as impellers choice is appreciated) . Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,937 Re: 1991 440 pump driveline vs 87 550 pump driveline The 87 550 pump and driveshaft will bolt right in. If the 440 pump is decent and you want to sell it, let me know. Last edited by bandit88; Today at 12:10 PM .

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules