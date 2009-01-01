Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Runs great but need to crack throttle to start #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location san diego Age 38 Posts 180 Runs great but need to crack throttle to start 750ss with rocket pipe and sbn 46 (120L 150H 2.5n/s 80 gram spring) with stock flame arrester. Ski idles and transition through throttle crisp but I have to crack throttle to start. OR if I pop the seat off I dont need to crack the throttle to start.

Does this mean idle circuit is running rich? High speed needle also has no effect but the ski has beeen rippin for 2 seasons without issues. Plugs look great, never fouled. Any insight is awesome. Ive taken a break from building while in school and I need a little refresher. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) huntforsugar Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules