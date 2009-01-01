|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Runs great but need to crack throttle to start
750ss with rocket pipe and sbn 46 (120L 150H 2.5n/s 80 gram spring) with stock flame arrester. Ski idles and transition through throttle crisp but I have to crack throttle to start. OR if I pop the seat off I dont need to crack the throttle to start.
Does this mean idle circuit is running rich? High speed needle also has no effect but the ski has beeen rippin for 2 seasons without issues. Plugs look great, never fouled. Any insight is awesome. Ive taken a break from building while in school and I need a little refresher. Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- huntforsugar
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules