Hey Guys,

Working on getting a 93 XP back in the water, previously suffered a bad earth which I now belief I have resolved as when tether cord is attached and start button is pushed the starter motor turns over. Previously this didnt work

Ive taken the leads off the top of the sparkplugs and can physically see that there is no spark. Ive also tried rubbing a cable from the ignition cable to an earth to see if that solved it but no joy.

any ideas on how I can work this one out ?

cheers
ross