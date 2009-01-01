|
|
-
Seadoo 93 XP No spark
Hey Guys,
Working on getting a 93 XP back in the water, previously suffered a bad earth which I now belief I have resolved as when tether cord is attached and start button is pushed the starter motor turns over. Previously this didnt work
Ive taken the leads off the top of the sparkplugs and can physically see that there is no spark. Ive also tried rubbing a cable from the ignition cable to an earth to see if that solved it but no joy.
any ideas on how I can work this one out ?
cheers
ross
