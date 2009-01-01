Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 93 XP No spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Scotland Age 25 Posts 6 Seadoo 93 XP No spark Hey Guys,



Working on getting a 93 XP back in the water, previously suffered a bad earth which I now belief I have resolved as when tether cord is attached and start button is pushed the starter motor turns over. Previously this didnt work



Ive taken the leads off the top of the sparkplugs and can physically see that there is no spark. Ive also tried rubbing a cable from the ignition cable to an earth to see if that solved it but no joy.



any ideas on how I can work this one out ?



cheers

