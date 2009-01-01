|
Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7
Ran the engine, revved to 4K and shut it off, let it sit for 5 minutes, vented dipstick and opened oil fill, inserted tube taped to 18.7 and it only goes about 15 and dead stops, hits something and bounces back. The ski is an 05 RXP and Im going to do the same to my 05 RXT. Whats going on here? My tube too big? It was the standard size pump at the auto store, does it need to be really small diameter? I used this pump on other Hondas and Yamahas for oil changes without issues.
Looks like a I need a 1/4” hose, mine is definitely bigger than that. Off to the store to get a reducer then!
Welp, got a 1/4” hose, went in 18.7” but I really had to maneuver and force it in there, all I hear is air when I pump. The oil looks a little low on the dipstick but surely I should get something out!? Working on sea-doos is definitely harder than Yamaha/Honda. I’m scared to overfill the oil.
