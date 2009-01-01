Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Delaware Posts 311 Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7 Ran the engine, revved to 4K and shut it off, let it sit for 5 minutes, vented dipstick and opened oil fill, inserted tube taped to 18.7 and it only goes about 15 and dead stops, hits something and bounces back. The ski is an 05 RXP and Im going to do the same to my 05 RXT. Whats going on here? My tube too big? It was the standard size pump at the auto store, does it need to be really small diameter? I used this pump on other Hondas and Yamahas for oil changes without issues. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Delaware Posts 311 Re: Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7 Looks like a I need a 1/4” hose, mine is definitely bigger than that. Off to the store to get a reducer then! #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Delaware Posts 311 Re: Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7 Welp, got a 1/4” hose, went in 18.7” but I really had to maneuver and force it in there, all I hear is air when I pump. The oil looks a little low on the dipstick but surely I should get something out!? Working on sea-doos is definitely harder than Yamaha/Honda. I’m scared to overfill the oil. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules