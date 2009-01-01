 Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7
  Today, 01:09 PM #1
    stunts
    stunts is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Delaware
    Posts
    311

    Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7

    Ran the engine, revved to 4K and shut it off, let it sit for 5 minutes, vented dipstick and opened oil fill, inserted tube taped to 18.7 and it only goes about 15 and dead stops, hits something and bounces back. The ski is an 05 RXP and Im going to do the same to my 05 RXT. Whats going on here? My tube too big? It was the standard size pump at the auto store, does it need to be really small diameter? I used this pump on other Hondas and Yamahas for oil changes without issues.
  Today, 01:32 PM #2
    stunts
    stunts is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Delaware
    Posts
    311

    Re: Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7

    Looks like a I need a 1/4” hose, mine is definitely bigger than that. Off to the store to get a reducer then!
  Today, 02:21 PM #3
    stunts
    stunts is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Delaware
    Posts
    311

    Re: Changing oil, cant get the tube to go 18.7

    Welp, got a 1/4” hose, went in 18.7” but I really had to maneuver and force it in there, all I hear is air when I pump. The oil looks a little low on the dipstick but surely I should get something out!? Working on sea-doos is definitely harder than Yamaha/Honda. I’m scared to overfill the oil.
